CA shares drop 5.2% after Q2 misses revenue estimates

CA (NASDAQ:CA) shares are down 5.22% aftermarket following a Q2 report that met EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The company provides guidance for FY18 guidance with EPS from $2.42 to $2.48 and revenue from $4.22B to $4.25B, compared to the $2.45 and $4.21B consensus, respectively.

Segment performance: Mainframe Solutions, $539M in revenue (-3% Y/Y) and 65% operating margin (+3%); Enterprise Solutions, $420M (+6%) with 10% margin (-8%); Services, $75M (flat) with 1% margin (+2%).

Regional performance: North America revenue, $692M (flat in constant currency); N.A. bookings, $477M (flat); International revenue, $342M (+2%); International bookings, $243M (-6%); current revenue backlog, $3.163B (+6%).

Cash flow: Total cash flow from operations, $37M (+154%); cash and equivalents, $2.822B; total debt outstanding, $2.785B; net debt position, $100M; Q2 repurchases, $90M; Q2 dividend distributions, $108M; current repurchase authorization, $560M.

