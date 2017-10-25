ISS recommends Ackman for ADP board

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has weighed in on the proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.1% ), recommending that dissident Pershing Square's Bill Ackman be elected to the board.

In part, it's joining fellow adviser Glass Lewis, who on Monday recommended all three candidates on Pershing Square's slate.

But it's an indirect endorsement of Ackman, as ISS urges voting on ADP's card and withholding votes from director and Audit Committee Chairman Eric Fast, who they criticized over "opaque" company disclosures. Voting directly for Ackman on the dissident gold card carries too much risk of all three dissidents getting elected, the firm said, and ISS is largely supportive of the existing board.

“The election of one dissident candidate –- particularly a significantly vested shareholder like nominee Ackman, whose skill set is considered most additive -- would appear sufficient to prompt the board to address the valid questions raised over the course of this contest,” ISS says.

Ackman brings a "strong understanding of the company, with the resources and analytical ability that his firm has demonstrated while digging deeply into ADP's business, asking valid questions, presenting detailed data, and proposing solutions," ISS says.

As for the other two Pershing Square nominees: “Given their prior board and professional experience, dissident nominees [Veronica] Hagen and [V. Paul] Unruh also appear to be credible candidates who would be effective at driving change at the board level.”

ISS highlighted ADP's lack of public response to "two key issues raised by the dissident -- how it will reverse market share loss among large customers and why its EBIT margin trails Paychex's so widely."