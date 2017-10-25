ISS recommends Ackman be voted onto ADP board

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has weighed in on the proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.1% ), recommending that dissident Pershing Square's Bill Ackman be elected to the board.

In part, it's joining fellow adviser Glass Lewis, who on Monday recommended all three candidates on Pershing Square's slate.

Ackman brings a "strong understanding of the company, with the resources and analytical ability that his firm has demonstrated while digging deeply into ADP's business, asking valid questions, presenting detailed data, and proposing solutions," ISS says.

As for the other two Pershing Square nominees: “Given their prior board and professional experience, dissident nominees [Veronica] Hagen and [V. Paul] Unruh also appear to be credible candidates who would be effective at driving change at the board level.”

ISS highlighted ADP's lack of public response to "two key issues raised by the dissident -- how it will reverse market share loss among large customers and why its EBIT margin trails Paychex's so widely."