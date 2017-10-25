Teradyne shares up 5.7% after Q3, guidance beats

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) shares are up 5.7% aftermarket following a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates and exceeded the high end of the company’s guidance. Q4 guidance has revenue from $420M to $450M (consensus: $369.61M) and EPS from $0.31 to $0.37 (consensus: $0.21).

Orders: total, $410M; Semiconductor Test, $295M; Industrial Automation, $40M; System Test, $33M; Wireless Test, $33M.

“Strong Semiconductor Test performance, with greater than expected image sensor test system shipments, drove Q3 revenue and earnings above the high end of our guidance,” says CEO and President Mark Jagiela.

