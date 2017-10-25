Schlumberger raises prospect of impairment charge from Venezuela

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), whose past operations in Venezuela have left it stuck with $500M in overdue bills and promissory notes received this year in payment for other services valued at ~$200M, warns in an SEC filing of a possible impairment charge if conditions in the country continue to deteriorate.

SLB reduced its role in Venezuela ~18 months ago, citing insufficient payments for services over several quarters, but maintained that past payment delays had not led to any material writeoffs.

SLB also disclosed a new agreement with Ecuador for $1.1B-plus in overdue receivables from that country’s state-run oil firm; the filing does not disclose revised terms of the contract.