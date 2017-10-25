Barrick Gold -1% as Q3 results nicked by Tanzania export ban

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -1% after-hours following its slight Q3 earnings and revenue miss, reflecting lower production and gold prices as well as the impact of the export ban on its Tanzanian unit.

Earnings were hurt by a $172M tax provision related to the company's proposed framework for the Tanzania operations of its Acacia Mining unit.

ABX narrows its full-year gold production guidance to 5.3M-5.5M oz. from its previous outlook of 5.3M-5.6M oz., at all-in sustaining costs of $740-$770/oz.; for Q3, gold production came in at 1.24M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $772/oz.

ABX says feasibility level projects at Cortez Deep South, Goldrush, Turquoise Ridge and Lagunas Norte continue to advance on schedule and within budget.