FCC Chairman: We'll reverse restrictions on media ownership

Shedding some light on a subject of heavy speculation, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the agency wants to act to reverse longstanding restrictions on media ownership, moves that could allow key mergers and acquisitions to go forward and spur others.

A rollback he's pursuing at the November meeting would eliminate prohibitions on owning a TV station and newspaper in the same market, and allow for easier acquisition of additional TV/radio stations.

And the FCC's approach has weighed on observers of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI +0.7% ) $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (TRCO -0.1% ), which would create a local-broadcasting juggernaut bumping hard against mass ownership rules.

The marketplace doesn't justify the rules any longer, Pai says, pointing to Facebook and Alphabet and their dominance of Internet advertising.

“Online competition for the collection and distribution of news is greater than ever," he says. "And just two Internet companies claim 100 percent of recent online advertising growth; indeed, their digital ad revenue this year alone will be greater than the market cap of the entire broadcasting industry,”