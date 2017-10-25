O'Reilly Automotive -7% after reduced Q4 guidance

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) -6.7% after-hours despite its Q3 earnings beat, as it warns same-store sales growth could finish flat later this year.

ORLY says sales at existing stores rose 1.8% in Q3, falling short of the 2% analyst consensus forecast, which could slow further as the company expects Q4 same-store sales will be flat or up as much as 2%.

As a result, the company estimates Q4 EPS of $2.65-$2.75, below the $2.80 analyst consensus.

Q4 demand will be hurt by “expected continuation of the business trends we experienced in the first nine months of this year,” plus calendar headwinds such as the day of the week when Christmas falls, says CEO Greg Henslee, but in the longer term, “demand drivers for our industry remain intact and positive, including increasing annual miles driven and a growing and aging vehicle fleet."