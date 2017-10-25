PTC shares up 2.4% after Q4 report on strong guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares are up 2.38% aftermarket following a Q4 report that reported beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q1 guidance puts revenue from $297M to $302M (consensus: $298.43M) and EPS from $0.28 to $0.32 (consensus: $0.34). FY18 guidance has revenue of $1.225B to $1.24B (consensus: $1.22B) and EPS of $1.27 to $1.37 (consensus: $1.46).

Segment revenue: Subscription $84.2M (+107%); Support, $141.1M (-10%); Perpetual license, $39.3M (-5%); Professional services, $41.8M (-14%).

Key metrics: subscription mix, 72%; operating margin, 17.7%.

Cash flow: Operating cash flows totaled $33M with FCF of $26M. PTC ended the quarter with $330M in cash and equivalents and $712M in total debt.

FY21 financial targets (reaffirmed): total revenue, $1.8B; software revenue, $1.6B; subscription mix, 85%; recurring software revenue, 95%; non-GAAP operating margin, low 30% range; EPS, $4.15; FCF, $525M.

