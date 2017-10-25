Retailer National Vision prices IPO above range at $22

National Vision (Pending:EYE) has priced its initial public offering at $22/share, above its expected range of $18-$20.

The company's offering 15.8M shares, making for a raise of $347.6M. It expects to use proceeds to repay second-lien term loans.

Affiliates of KKR and private-equity funds managed by Berkshire Partners will continue to hold a majority of voting power, however.

It filed through BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

For the six months ended July 1, the company posted net income of $15.6M on revenues of $707.4M.