Judge rejects state AGs bid to revive ACA insurance subsidies

A U.S. District Judge today refused to block Pres. Trump’s decision to end subsidy payments to health insurers under the Affordable Care Act, a victory for the administration against Democrat state attorneys general who argued that terminating the payments harmed customers by raising insurance rates.

The judge, appointed by Pres. Obama, said the kind of emergency order requested by the states was not necessary, because "most state regulators have devised responses that give millions of lower-income people better health coverage options than they would otherwise have had."

After Trump’s decision two weeks ago to end the insurance subsidies, 18 states and D.C. asked for an immediate order halting the move while the case is being litigated.

Among relevant tickers: CNC, MOH, UNH, AET, WCG, CI, HUM, ANTM, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM

ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, HQH, CURE, THQ, FHLC, FXH, RXL, RYH, RXD, SICK, LNGR, BTEC, JHMH, HCRF