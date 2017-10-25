Civitas closes on deal for brain-injury rehab specialist Mentis

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) has closed on its acquisition of Mentis Neuro Rehabilitation, the specialty rehab provider with a presence in Texas and Ohio.

A subsidiary of Civitas entered into a credit agreement amendment providing for an additional $75M term loan, used to pay the Mentis purchase price and fees, with any excess going to general purposes.

Mentis had revenues of about $36M for the 12 months ended Aug. 31. About 77% of its revenue comes from commercial payors; 12% is derived from state/local governments, and the other 11% from Workers' Compensation. It operates six facilities with a total of 121 beds helping recovery from acquired brain injuries.