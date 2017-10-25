Freeport McMoRan slides as Grasberg talks show less progress than hoped

Freeport McMoRan shares turned as much as 5% lower after a strong start following relatively strong Q3 results, as it became clear during this morning's earnings conference call that little progress has been made in talks with Indonesia's government over the Grasberg mine, which is responsible for more than 25% of the company's overall copper production.

Progress appears to have stalled on the valuation, timing and structure of divestment, which also affects FCX’s joint venture partner Rio Tinto (RIO -1.8% ), which reportedly has held talks with Indonesia about exiting the venture.

FCX said its stake in the Grasberg operation would drop first to 49% and then to 29% under the divestment and joint venture plan.

“While our interest in the participation in Grasberg would be reduced, we would be receiving cash from that interest, which would reduce our exposure to Indonesia,” CEO Richard Adkerson said. “There’s positive and negatives to that.”