Praxair (PX +0.5% ) says it will design, build and own a syngas processing plant at BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY +1.5% ) facility in Geismar, La., on the Gulf Coast for ~$150M.

PX says the new plant, which is planned to start up in 2020, will produce high-purity carbon monoxide and hydrogen from a stream of crude synthesis gas.

Coupled with an earlier investment announced in April 2016, PX says the new plant will bring it's total new investment in the Geismar area to ~$250M.