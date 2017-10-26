Future path of ECB stimulus

It's the most hotly anticipated ECB meeting of the year.

With no change in interest rates expected, all focus will be on the central bank's massive asset purchase program, which has underpinned the eurozone economy and financial markets since its launch in early 2015.

Expectations are mounting that the ECB will announce an extension to its QE, most likely until September 2018, while at the same time announce a tapering of the size of purchases that it makes each month starting next year.

Euro flat at $1.1814.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR