FDA OKs TESARO's rolapitant for chemo-associated nausea and vomiting; shares ahead 4% premarket

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) is up 4% premarket, albeit on only 50 shares, on the heels of FDA approval of VARUBI (rolapitant) IV, in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting in adult patients receiving emetogenic chemotherapy.

Delayed nausea and vomiting typically occurs 25 - 120 hours following chemo and can be extremely debilitating.

Rolapitant is a highly selective and competitive antagonist of human substance p/neurokinin 1 (NK-1) receptors which play a key role in the delayed phase of chemo-induced nausea and vomiting.

The company received a CRL in January in response to its original filing citing the need for additional information showing the comparability of the drug manufactured at two sites (the company switched contract manufacturers after identifying deficiencies at the original one).

The tablet formulation was approved in the U.S. in September 2015.

