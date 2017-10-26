Mylan prevails in Copaxone patent challenge in the UK; shares up 2% premarket

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is up 2% premarket on light volume in response to the news that it and European partner Synthon have won their challenge to a patent covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) top seller Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) in the UK. The High Court of Justice ruled that the patent was invalid based on obviousness.

The company says the favorable ruling will help pave the way for the future launch of the 40 mg/mL strength in certain European markets. It has been grappling with Teva for eight years over its efforts to market a generic version of the MS medication.

TEVA is down a fraction premarket.