Ford rallies after operating margin shines

Ford (NYSE:F) crushes estimate with its Q3 report as its automotive operating margin improved to 5.0% during the quarter.

The company reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of $2.0B, led by $1.7B out of the North America segment. Lower costs were driven by net material cost efficiencies and the lapping of major recall from a year ago. The bottom line also benefited from a lower effective tax rate.

Operating margin by segment: North America 8.1%, South America -9.9%, Europe -1.2%, Asia Pacific 7.9%.

Looking ahead, Ford sees 2017 EPS of $1.75 to $1.85 vs. $1.65 to $1.85 prior and $1.74 consensus.

