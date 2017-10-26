Bayer Q3 top line down almost 3%, cash flow down 11%; shares off 3% in Europe

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) Q3 highlights:

Group sales declined by 2.8% to €8,025M, but were up 1.2% adjusted for currency and portfolio effects.

Net income was up 227.0% to €3,881M which included a €2.8B gain from the deconsolidation of Covestro. EPS was €4.45 (+211.2%).

Operating cash flow declined by 11.2% to €2,711M.

Prescription drug sales increased 2.3% to €4,065M led by Xarelto, Eylea, Xofigo, Stivarga and Adempas.

Consumer Health sales declined 2.9% to €1,320M (currency and portfolio adjusted).

Crop Science was 2.7% (Fx and port. adj.) to €2,031M. Crop protection was up 13.2% and the Seeds unit was up 29.6%.

Animal Health was up 1.4% (Fx and port. adj.) to €359M.

2017 Guidance: Total sales: €35B - 36B; core EPS: low-single-digit decrease.