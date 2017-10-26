More on Public Storage's Q3

Q3 core FFO of $2.61 per share vs. $2.53 one year ago. Estimates were for $2.60.

Same-store (2,042) rental income up 2.6% Y/Y; operating costs up 1.6%; NOI up 2.6%. Gross margin of 73.9% up 20 basis points.

Occupancy of 94.5% down 80 basis points. Revpaf of $16.56 up 2.6%.

Hurricane update: 115 properties in Houston, and 125 properties in Florida temporarily closed in Aug. and Sept. 13 properties removed from same-store pool. Current loss estimates are less than deductibles, so no insurance money expected to cover $7.8M in casualty loss and $10M of capex for repairs. Company also booked $5.2M charge for estimates of tenant claims.

Conference call at 1 ET

PSA flat premarket