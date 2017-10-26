Twitter up 8% after beat; users up strong, profitability possible in Q4

Q3 non-GAAP income of $78M or $0.10 per share vs. $61M and $0.09 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.07.

Adjusted EBITDA of $207M, or 35% of revenue vs. $181M and 29% a year ago.

Average monthly average users of 330M up 4% Y/Y. Average daily average users up 14%. The company says it previously overstated MAUs - by 2M in Q2, 2M in Q1, and 1M in 2016 Q4.

Q4 outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $220M-$240M, with margin of 35%-36%. Company expects GAAP profitability if it hits the high end of the adjusted EBITDA range.

Conference call at 8 ET

Previously: Twitter beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)