Altria maintains full-year profit guidance

Altria (NYSE:MO) reports smokeable products revenue fell 1.5% in Q3. Volume declined 6.1% during the quarter.

Smokeless products revenue growth was up 4.5%. Volume was down 1.8%.

The company says that it expects to continue to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends by maintaining a dividend payout ratio target of ~80% of EPS

The company maintains guidance for full-year EPS of $3.26 to $3.32 vs. $3.27 consensus.

Shares of Altria are up 0.88% premarket to $64.35.

