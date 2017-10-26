Hershey's beat estimates

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports net sales rose 1.1% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Volume contributed 0.7 percentage point of growth in the quarter.

Segment sales: North America: $1.79B (+1.6%); International & other: $240.7M (+0.8%).

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 30 bps to 45.3% driven by higher freight rates and increased manufacturing and distribution costs associated with an effort to maintain customer service targets, as well as unfavorable sales mix.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 30 bps to 22%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: ~+1.5%; Gross margin rate: +25 bps; Tax rate: 26.5% to 27%; GAAP EPS: $3.54 to $3.68; Adjusted EPS: High end of $4.72 to $4.81 (+7% to +9%).