Q3 economic net income of $308.4M or $0.36 per share vs. $598M and $0.71 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.42.

Distributable earnings of $464.4M or $.057 per share roughly flat from a year ago. Regular distribution of $0.17 per share.

AUM of $153.4B vs. $131B a year ago. Fee-paying AUM of $113.7B vs. $93.1B.

Private equity portfolio up 3.9% for the quarter vs. 5.8% in Q3 one year ago.

