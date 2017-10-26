STMicroelectronics reports Q3, guidance beats; shares +6.8%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares are up 6.7% premarket following a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q4 outlook has revenue up 10% sequentially at the mid-point for about $2.35B (consensus: $2.15B) and gross margin up 39.9% (+/- 2%). FY17 revenue expected up 18% on the year to about $8.22B (consensus: $8.04B).

Product group: Automotive and Discrete Group, $775M (+10%); Analog and MEMS Group, $502M (25%); Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, $701M (+19%); Others, $158M (+53%).

Margins: Gross margin, 39.5% (+370 bps Y/Y); operating margin, 13.7%.

Cash flow and balance: Capital expenditures were $365M. Inventory was up 4.7% sequentially to $1.32B. FCF was $80M. ST paid out $59M in dividends in the quarter. Cash and equivalents and total debt both totaled $2.18B at quarter’s end.

