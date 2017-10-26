Unit revenue falls at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports it recorded an operating margin of 16.5% in hurricane-impacted Q3. Total operating revenue came in just a touch shy of analyst estimates.

Unit revenue was down 0.5% Y/Y during the quarter. Revenue passengers miles were up 2.5%, while available seat miles rose 3.0%.

Cost per available seat mile was up 3.9% to $0.0858 excluding fuel costs. Fuel costs per gallon were up 15.8% to $1.69.

Passenger yield per RPM was down 0.9% to $0.1432.

Southwest says its average fare fell 2.2% to $143.67.

Looking ahead, Southwest expects passenger revenue per available seat mile to increase 1.5% in Q4.

