Q3 adjusted net income of $406.2M or $1.19 per share vs. $356.6M and $1.05 a year ago.

Average daily volume of 15.7M contracts up 10% Y/Y. ADV in Europe up more than 20%, topping 3M for the first time; from Asia up 17% to almost 700K.

Clearing and transaction fee revenue of $756M up 7% Y/Y. Average rate per contract of $0.749 flat from Q2, down a hair from $0.75 a year ago.

Market data revenue of $97M slips 4% Y/Y.

