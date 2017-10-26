ConocoPhillips flat after Q3 beat, capex cut

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is flat after posting an easy Q3 earnings beat but cutting its capex guidance for the year by 10% to $4.5B.

COP says Q3 production excluding Libya fell 23% Y/Y to 1.2M boe/day, as some of its production in the Gulf of Mexico and the Eagle Ford shale was hampered by Hurricane Harvey.

COP does not provide a revenue figure in its results, but maintains its Q4 and full-year 2017 production targets at a respective 1.195M-1.235M boe/day and 1.35M-1,36M boe/day, despite impacts from Harvey, which were offset by increased volumes from its global portfolio.