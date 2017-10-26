Hilton Worldwide raises full-year profit guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) lifts its guidance after blasting past Q3 estimates.

The hotel operator now expects full-year EPS of $1.87 to $1.91 vs. $1.78 to $1.85 prior and $1.85 consensus.

After striking a 1.3% gain in RevPAR in Q3, the company anticipates a 1% to 3% increase in the key metric for Q4.

Growth is still on the plate at Hilton. The development pipeline now totals over 335K rooms at 2,191 hotels located in 104 countries and territories.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide haven't started trading yet in the premarket session.