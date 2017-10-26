MediciNova's ibudilast successful in mid-stage MS study; shares ahead 18% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 18% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a 255-subject Phase 2b clinical trial assessing MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The results will be presented at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS conference in Paris.

The study met both primary endpoints of safety and demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the rate of progression of whole brain atrophy compared to placebo as measured by MRI.

MN-166 is an orally available, small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. Its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions are the basis for the potential treatment of diseases like MS and ALS. It has Fast Track status for both.