Income slides, but meets estimates at Altisource Portfolio

Q3 adjustable net income of $13.4M or $0.73 per share vs. $17.6M and $0.90 one year ago.
Service revenue down 6% Y/Y to $224.3M mostly thanks to normal Ocwen portfolio runoff.
Operating cash flow down 6% Y/Y to $34.6M.
Bought back $24.1M of senior secured term loan at average discount of 7.5%. Repurchased 273K shares at average price of $23.48 each.
Company notes three recent wins in the Servicer Solutions business and one in the Originations Solutions business.
ASPS flat at $25.04