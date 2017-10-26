Income slides, but meets estimates at Altisource Portfolio

Q3 adjustable net income of $13.4M or $0.73 per share vs. $17.6M and $0.90 one year ago.

Service revenue down 6% Y/Y to $224.3M mostly thanks to normal Ocwen portfolio runoff.

Operating cash flow down 6% Y/Y to $34.6M.

Bought back $24.1M of senior secured term loan at average discount of 7.5%. Repurchased 273K shares at average price of $23.48 each.

Company notes three recent wins in the Servicer Solutions business and one in the Originations Solutions business.

Conference call at 11 ET

ASPS flat at $25.04