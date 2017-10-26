Castlight Health up after Q3 EPS beat, in-line guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares are up 1.18% premarket following yesterday’s Q3 report beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

FY17 guidance has loss per share from $0.28 to $0.24 (consensus: -$0.25) and revenue between $130M and $132.98M (consensus: $132.71M).

Key metrics: subscription revenue, $31.4M (+31% Y/Y); gross margin, 66.9% (-5.2%); cash used in operations, $8.4M (-$1M); cash and equivalents, $87.1M.

Board changes: Castlight co-founder and executive chair Dr. Giovanni Colella and Jiff co-founder James Currier step down from the board effective immediately. Dr. Bryn Roberts, lead independent director, steps up into the chairperson role. Senior sales leader Seth Cohen will join the board effective January 1.

