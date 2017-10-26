More on Xerox's Q3

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue declined 5.9% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q3.

Equipment sales fell 9.1% to $521M (-10% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue down 3.9% $1.98B (-4.8% in constant currency).

North America revenue squeezed 5.2% to $1.51B (-5.7% in constant currency).

International revenue fell 8.9% to $895M (-4.6% in constant currency).

Adjusted gross margin rate up 30 bps to 40.2%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps 25.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 40 bps to 12.2%.

Contract renewal rate during the quarter was 85%.

FY2017 Guidance: Diluted EPS: $1.97 to $2.13; Adjusted EPS: $3.28 to $3.44.