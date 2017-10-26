Dunkin' Brands drops after profit guidance falls short

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) trades lower after setting the mid-point of its full-year EPS guidance below the consensus estimate of analysts.

The restaurant company also disclosed that it expects low single-digit comparable sales growth for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and slightly negative comparable sales for Baskin-Robbins U.S.

Q3 recap from Dunkin' CFO Kate Jaspon: "Our third quarter financial performance included approximately eight percent revenue growth and greater than 11 percent operating income growth, although the latter was offset by an increase in tax expense related to our recent debt refinancing deal that impacted net income."

