InterDigital reports Q3 results, end of Taiwan FTC investigation

InterDigital's (NASDAQ:IDCC) Q3 results beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Key metrics: Recurring revenue, $88.5M (+5%); operating expenses, $56.5M (+9%, primarily due to Hillcrest Labs acquisition); fixed-fee amortized royalties, 88% of current patent royalties (+32%); cash from operating activities, $104.7M; FCF, $94.9M; cash and equivalents, $967.2M.

Investigation ends: On October 24, the company received a favorable decision from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission saying the agency found no evidence of Fair Trade Act violations, closing a four-year investigation.

