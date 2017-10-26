Post-earnings decline for GNC Holdings

Shares of GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) drop in premarket action after the company's Q3 bottom line misses estimates.

Transaction growth was up 12% during the quarter to help lift same store sales by 1.3%, but the introduction of the company's new loyalty programs resulted in lower total revenue.

Operating income came in at 6.9% of U.S./Canada segment revenue, 34% of international segment revenue and 17.5% of manufacturing/wholesale segment revenue.

GNC -6.16% premarket to $7.62 with over 27K shares swapped.

Previously: GNC Holdings misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 26)