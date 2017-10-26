Premarket analyst action - healthcare

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) initiated with Outperform rating and $37 (26% upside) price target by Raymond James.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (34% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) reiterated with Buy rating and $82 (40% upside) price target by Gabelli & Co.

Pacira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PCRX) downgraded to Sell with a $27 (15% downside risk) by Janney.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) downgraded to Underperform with a $14 (19% downside risk) price target by BofAML.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) downgraded to Neutral by both BofAML and Oddo BHF. Upgraded to Hold by S&P Global.