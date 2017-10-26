Suncor scores Q3 earnings beat amid record production

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +2.4% premarket after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings due to record production and strong refinery output.

SU says it achieved new quarterly production record of 739.9K boe/day in Q3, due primarily to increased output at its oil sands operations, where upgrader and Firebag utilization exceeded 90%.

Q3 oil sands output rose 8% to 469.3K boe/day and cash operating costs fell 2.5% to $21.60/bbl, the lowest in more than a decade; Syncrude production totaled 159.1K boe/day and ended the quarter at ~100% utilization after volumes were cut for several months earlier in the year following a fire at the upgrading facility.

SU says its 190K bbl/day Fort Hills mine remains on track to produce first oil by year-end and was 95% complete at the end of Q3, but does not mention its commercial dispute with Fort Hills partner Total.