Dolby Labs down nearly 4% on Q3, guidance misses

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares are down 3.97% premarket following yesterday’s Q4 report that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Guidance: Q1 has revenue between $260M and $270M (consensus: $281.26M) with EPS from $0.55 to $0.61 (consensus: $0.53). FY18 guidance has revenue of $1.14B to $1.17B (consensus: $1.16B) with gross margin around 89%.

Restructuring: Dolby launched a restructuring plan during the quarter to reduce certain activities and reallocate resources to higher priority areas. The plans eliminated about 80 jobs.

