Neos Therapeutics up 10% premarket on $10.25 bid by PDL Pharma

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) is up 10% premarket on light volume in response to the news that PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) has submitted a $10.25-per-share all-cash bid for the company.

PDL first approached Neos in June about a tie-up but its board rejected its offer of $10.25 per share. It believes its bid will be successful this time around considering the 40% premium over yesterday's close of $7.30.

PDLI shares are unchanged premarket.

Update: In a statement, Neos confirms the receipt of the unsolicited offer and says it will "carefully review and consider" the proposal. It adds that it unanimously rejected the first $10.25 bid as "not in the best interests of shareholders."