Movie theater stocks look to recharge

Theater stocks are trending higher in the premarket session.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 2.20% , IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is up 1% and shares of Moviepass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are 1.8% higher.

The two marquee events of the morning so far are an absolute pasting of consensus estimates by IMAX with its Q3 report (Rev $99M vs. $86M consensus, EPS $0.08 vs. $0.01) and some favorable analysis by RBC Capital as part of its upgrade on Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) - in particular on the U.S. box office in Q4.

Keep an eye on Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) and Macrcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) if the feel-good vibe in the sector continues.

