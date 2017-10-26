Autoliv slips after cutting organic revenue guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) cut its outlook on full-year organic revenue to 1% growth from a prior forecast of 2%.

The auto supplier expects flat organic revenue in Q4.

Despite the softish outlook on organic sales, full-year operating margin guidance is held by the company at 8.5%.

Autoliv CEO Jan Carlson on Q3 results: "The third quarter turned out essentially as we had expected. We are in the midst of an intense period of preparing for our future growth, while delivering at the high end of our guided margin range for the quarter."