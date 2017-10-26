LendingTree's bodacious run to start back up after results, boost to guidance

Q3 adjusted net income of $16.1M or $1.17 per share vs. $12.2M and $0.90 in Q2, and $9.1M and $0.71 a year ago.

Mortgage products revenue up 38% Y/Y to $73.8M. Non-mortgage products of $97.7M up 138%, and now makes up 57% of total revenue (up from 43%). Credit card revenue of $39.4M up from $6.6M a year ago (helped by acquisitions).

Selling & marketing expense up 89% Y/Y to $118.5M. Variable marketing margin as a percent of revenue of 34% down 400 basis points.

Full-year revenue guidance is lifted to $603M-$608M from $580M-$590M. Variable marketing margin is raised to $202M-$205M from $190M-$195M. Adjusted EBITDA now seen at $111M-$113M from $103M-$106M previously.

Conference call is underway.

