Statoil -3% on Q3 disappointment, weighed by North American problems

Statoil (NYSE:STO) -2.9% premarket after reporting lower than expected Q3 earnings of $2.3B, up from just $600M a year ago but below analyst consensus expectations for $2.45B, and revenues rose 12% to $13.6B, also below analyst consensus of $14.1B.

Reported profits were hurt by $900M in impairment charges related to lower production from STO's North American shale oil and gas assets.

STO says Q3 production rose 13% to 2.05B boe/day, helped by higher gas output, lower maintenance and the ramp-up of new fields.

President and CEO Eldar Saetre says the impairment related to faster than expected declines in production from some wells in the Eagle Ford shale and the company is trying to address the issue; STO still expects its U.S. onshore operations to break even at an oil price of $50/bbl in 2018.

STO cuts its full-year capex guidance to $10B from $11B, with Sætre saying “we are getting more for less."