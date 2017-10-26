AbbVie's risankizumab beats Humira and Stelara in late-stage psoriasis studies; investors unmoved, shares down 5%

Results from three Phase 3 clinical trials showed AbbVie's (ABBV -4.9% ) IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab to be more effective than HUMIRA (adalimumab) and J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) STELARA (ustekinumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

All three trials met the co-primary endpoints of at least a 90% improvement in symptoms (PASI 90) and a score of clear/almost clear as measured by a scale called sPGA at week 16 compared to placebo or HUMIRA.

At one year, 56% and 60% of patients treated with risankizumab achieved total skin clearance (PASI 100) compared to 21% and 30% for STELARA.

Development is ongoing.