All eyes in the tobacco sector on D.C.

Height Securities reminds that a big day for the tobacco sector is brewing in Washington D.C.

FDA Center for Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller is due to give a talk on current tobacco regulations with a focus on the FDA's new plan for nicotine reduction.

Height on tobacco: "We continue to await the release of an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking targeted at nicotine levels in combustible tobacco products that FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced on July 28 was forthcoming. We also continue to await news on PM’s modified risk tobacco product application for its iQOS product. We expect to learn updates on both today from Mitch Zeller."

