Mediadata Solutions drops nearly 8% after Q3 rev. miss, in-line guidance

Mediadata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares are down 7.89% following a Q3 report that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The company reaffirms its FY17 guidance with revenue from $538M to $562M (consensus: $553.55M) and non-GAAP net income of $69M to $74M.

Key metrics: subscription revenue, $118.4M (+17%); professional services revenue, $217M (+17%); remaining adjusted subscription backlog, $117M (+15%); total multi-year subscription backlog, $898M (+57%).

Financials: GAAP gross margin, 77.5% (+180 bps); operating margin, 15.7% (+330 bps); cash flow from operations, $30.9M (+480% Y/Y); cash and equivalents, $553.6M.

