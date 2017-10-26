Siemens Gamesa gets wind turbine order for major European project

Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) says it has won an order to supply the Nordlicht onshore wind project - one of Europe’s largest such projects - with 67 turbines with a combined capacity of 281 MW.

Financial terms are not disclosed, but as a rule of thumb, onshore wind projects cost ~€1M/MW, which would give the project a value of ~€300M ($353M), according to Reuters.

Comprising the Kvitfjell and Raudfjell wind farms in northern Norway, Nordlicht is expected to be commissioned in mid-2019 and supply 50K households.

Siemens Gamesa, which emerged from the merger of Gamesa and the wind energy unit of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), is the world’s second-largest maker of wind turbines.