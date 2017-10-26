Biotechs under pressure after Celgene revenue miss and guidance revision

In what many investors will perceive as an overreaction, Celgene (CELG -19.4% ) is getting roughed up in early trading after it release Q3 results that showed flat product sales. The company also modestly revised its 2017 revenue guidance to the lower end of the previously announced range but raised its EPS outlook.

Biotechs are down in sympathy: (IBB -2.4% )(XBI -1.5% )(BIB -4.9% )(BIIB -1.1% )(AMGN -1.8% )(VRTX -2.1% )(GILD -1.2% )

