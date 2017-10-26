Nokia -18.4% with no light ahead in key Networks business

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has come out of the open down 18.4% in U.S. trading as Q3 earnings showed its key networking business took a hit in a market challenged by consolidation and Chinese competition.

Market conditions for 2017 will be "slightly more challenging" than anticipated in Networks, where it now sees a 4-5% decline for the year along with a further 2-5% decline in 2018 (the third straight year of decline). It declined to provide sales guidance in its Nokia Technologies business.

Net sales fell 8.3% (non-IFRS) to €5.5B, though adjusted EPS rose to €0.09 due to a lower than expected tax rate of 15% (the company reported a wider loss on a headline basis, -€0.03 vs. a year-ago -€0.02).

With margins up, though, Nokia expects to propose a higher dividend for 2017 (€0.19/share vs. 2016's €0.17).

Revenue breakout: Networks, €4.82B (down 9%); Nokia Technologies, €483M (up 37%); Group common and other, €251M (down 15%). In Networks: Ultra Broadband Networks, €2.1B (down 17%); Global Services, €1.36B (down 2%); IP Networks and Applications, €1.37B (down 4%).

It's guiding to overall capex of about €600M in the full year (mostly to the Networks business, and above a previous €500M).

Press Release